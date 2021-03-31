National Pension Service Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,664 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $114,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 128,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,575. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.