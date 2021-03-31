National Pension Service Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of BlackRock worth $143,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $759.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.90 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $718.61 and its 200 day moving average is $679.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

