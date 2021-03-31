National Pension Service Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,828,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of The Coca-Cola worth $264,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 446,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.