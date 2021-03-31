National Pension Service Has $111.08 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $111,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.73. 91,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average is $258.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

