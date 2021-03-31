National Pension Service Has $113.76 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of General Electric worth $113,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

GE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. 1,638,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,887,727. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

