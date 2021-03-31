National Pension Service Has $147.09 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $147,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.52. 115,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,150. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.35 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

