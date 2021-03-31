National Pension Service Has $159.32 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $159,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. 316,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 142.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

