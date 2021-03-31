National Pension Service Has $189.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $189,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.96. 153,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $188.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

