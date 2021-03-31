National Pension Service Has $199.05 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $199,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.90. 125,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

