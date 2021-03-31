National Pension Service Has $227.79 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $227,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 160,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. 124,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,748. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

