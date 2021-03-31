National Pension Service Has $309.42 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $309,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 800,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978,875. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

