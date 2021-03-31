National Pension Service Has $667.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $667,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $24.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,079.91. 51,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,071.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,794.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.