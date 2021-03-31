National Pension Service Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $134,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.53 on Wednesday, hitting $502.10. 42,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,298. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.47, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

