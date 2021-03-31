National Pension Service Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,174 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $146,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. The stock had a trading volume of 222,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.