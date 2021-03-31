National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $115,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $13.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $740.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $740.94 and a 200 day moving average of $744.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

