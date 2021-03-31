National Pension Service Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Tesla worth $638,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,254,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The company has a market cap of $634.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $702.34 and a 200-day moving average of $611.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

