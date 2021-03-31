National Pension Service Purchases 18,401 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $107,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,406,000 after buying an additional 313,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

ATVI stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. 275,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

