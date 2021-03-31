National Pension Service Purchases 19,634 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of PayPal worth $321,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PayPal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.26. 337,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

