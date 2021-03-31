National Pension Service Purchases 20,998 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Danaher worth $170,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.98. 53,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,288. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

