National Pension Service Purchases 23,958 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $119,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

MU traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $88.57. 849,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

