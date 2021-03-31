National Pension Service Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Pension Service raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $243,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 210,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.