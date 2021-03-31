National Pension Service Sells 15,426 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $215,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.81. 395,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.