National Pension Service Sells 180,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 180,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $168,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 282,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.