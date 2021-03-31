National Pension Service Sells 18,163 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $200,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

