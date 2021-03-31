National Pension Service Sells 4,406 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $127,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $623.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.39 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

