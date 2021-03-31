National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $251.18

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $251.18, but opened at $245.50. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $245.34, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in National Western Life Group by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in National Western Life Group by 339.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Western Life Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

