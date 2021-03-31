Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.
Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.21.
About Natural Gas Services Group
