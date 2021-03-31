Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.36% of Natus Medical worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $852.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

