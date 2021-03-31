NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.46

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 85232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

