Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Navcoin has a market cap of $54.91 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014775 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,343,449 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

