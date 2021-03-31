Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of Navios Maritime Containers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $176,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Containers during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Navios Maritime Containers
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
