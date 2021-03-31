Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of Navios Maritime Containers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $176,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Containers during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMCI opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.85. Navios Maritime Containers has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.