nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.26–0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.34 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.04 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. nCino has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

