Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Hits $75.57 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $75.57 million and $20.05 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,004,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,478,305 tokens. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

