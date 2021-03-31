NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.03

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and traded as high as $62.00. NEC shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.