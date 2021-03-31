Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in March

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,497,200 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 4,629,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nel ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.