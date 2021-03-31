NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NGMS stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
