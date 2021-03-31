NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NGMS stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000.

NGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.