Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.60

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 28491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,640 shares of company stock worth $6,151,193. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

