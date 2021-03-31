Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 326,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,897 shares of company stock worth $210,390 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.