NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report sales of $59.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $97.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $291.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $365.22 million, with estimates ranging from $352.20 million to $388.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 61,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 million, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $899,764. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

