NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 988,601 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,717 shares of company stock worth $899,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

