NeoWorld Cash Trading Down 4.8% This Week (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $2,272.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (CRYPTO:NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

