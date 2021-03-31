NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.24 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.24 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 454,034.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.00884232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030870 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,739,873 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.