NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 395.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

