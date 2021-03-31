Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Netflix worth $311,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $11.97 on Wednesday, hitting $525.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

