Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $45,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NBIX stock opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

