Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Neuronetics worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuronetics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STIM stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

