Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.