Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00141768 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.