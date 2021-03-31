New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $43.33

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $44.91. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

