New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Position Lessened by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,339,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NMFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,258.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

